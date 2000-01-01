AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ACIU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ACIU
- Market Cap$524.080m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ACIU
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINCH0329023102
Company Profile
AC Immune SA is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, designs and develops novel, proprietary medicines for treatment of neurodegenerative diseases with the help of proprietary platforms.