Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG)
North American company
Company Profile
Acacia Research Corp is engaged in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.Acacia Research Corporation is an intermediary in the patent marketplace, facilitating efficiency and delivering monetary rewards to patent owners.