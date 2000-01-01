Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ASO)
Market Cap: $1.144bn
Symbol: NASDAQ:ASO
Industry: Consumer Cyclical
Sector: Specialty Retail
- Currency
ISIN: US00402L1070
Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is engaged in the retail business of sporting goods and outdoor recreation products. The company offers outdoor clothing, backpacks, sunglasses, luggage items, shooting equipment, fishing equipment, boating and water sports equipment, backyard recreation products, outdoor cooking equipment, fitness equipment, electronic items, dog supplies, and other products.