Company Profile

Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes biopharmaceutical products to address central nervous system disorders. The company aims to discover small molecule drugs that address disorders such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and schizophrenia. Acadia also seeks to in-license or acquire complementary products and candidates. The company's patent applications claim proprietary technology, including novel methods of screening and chemical synthetic methods, novel drug targets, and novel compounds identified using its technology.ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company which develops and commercializes biopharmaceutical products to address central nervous system disorders. It aims to discover small molecule drugs to address Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and schizophrenia.