Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN)
Share Price Chart
Market Info - ADN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ADN
- Market CapCAD278.340m
- SymbolTSE:ADN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorLumber And Wood Production
- Currency
- ISINCA0042721005
Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. The company organizes its operations in two segments, namely: NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands.