Acanthe Developpement SA (EURONEXT:ACAN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ACAN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ACAN
- Market Cap€61.500m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ACAN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Office
- Currency
- ISINFR0000064602
Company Profile
Acanthe Developpement SA is a European property company. Acanthe owns a property portfolio mainly located in the central business district of Paris. The company is organized into four principal operating segments Office Space, Commercial Premises, Hotels, and Residential. It has an operational presence in Belgium and France. All of the company's revenue is generated in the real estate sector in France and Brussels.Acanthe Developpement SA is a European property company. Acanthe owns a property portfolio mainly located in the central business district of Paris.