Company Profile

Acanthe Developpement SA is a European property company. Acanthe owns a property portfolio mainly located in the central business district of Paris. The company is organized into four principal operating segments Office Space, Commercial Premises, Hotels, and Residential. It has an operational presence in Belgium and France. All of the company's revenue is generated in the real estate sector in France and Brussels.Acanthe Developpement SA is a European property company. Acanthe owns a property portfolio mainly located in the central business district of Paris.