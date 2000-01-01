Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical innovator advancing a cardiovascular drug, CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid), for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia, a chronic condition affecting an estimated one third of the U.S. population. The company is focused on addressing a critical market need for an effective, safe and well-absorbing omega-3 therapeutic that can make a positive impact on the blood lipids associated with cardiovascular disease risk. The Company is developing CaPre in a Phase 3 clinical program in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.Acasti Pharma Inc is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs using omega-3 fatty acids derived from krill oil.