Acasti Pharma Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ACST)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Market Info - ACST

Company Info - ACST

  • Market Cap$73.860m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ACST
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA00430K4028

Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical innovator advancing a cardiovascular drug, CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid), for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia, a chronic condition affecting an estimated one third of the U.S. population. The company is focused on addressing a critical market need for an effective, safe and well-absorbing omega-3 therapeutic that can make a positive impact on the blood lipids associated with cardiovascular disease risk. The Company is developing CaPre in a Phase 3 clinical program in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.Acasti Pharma Inc is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs using omega-3 fatty acids derived from krill oil.

