Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company that specializes in rapid diagnostics for infectious pathogens. The firm's core platform, the Accelerate ID/AST System, determines whether live bacterial or fungal cells in a patient sample are susceptible to a particular antibiotic. This test is performed on pathogens that are commonly associated with serious infections and can deliver results more quickly than traditional methods, such as bacterial culturing. The system can analyze a positive blood culture sample in approximately five hours, which is faster than traditional testing techniques.Accelerate Diagnostics Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, dedicated in providing solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections.