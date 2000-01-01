Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

North American company
Company Info - XLRN

  • Market Cap$2.775bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:XLRN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00434H1086

Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc is a biotechnology company which focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies. It aims to discover key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair.

