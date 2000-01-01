Accell Group NV (EURONEXT:ACCEL)
- Market Cap€337.180m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ACCEL
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINNL0009767532
Company Profile
Accell Group NV is a Netherland-based company is active in the design, development, production, marketing, and sales of innovative and high-quality bicycles, bicycle parts and accessories. It serves both dealers and consumers with two sets of products namely bicycles, and bicycle parts and accessories. The company offers bicycles under the brand name of Haibike, Winora, Ghost, Batavus, Koga, Lapierre, Raleigh, Sparta, Babboe, Carqon, and XLC. It markets its products in the Netherlands, Germany, Europe, North America, and other countries. The majority of its revenue comes from Germany.Accell Group NV is mainly engaged in the business of bicycles and bicycle parts and accessories. It is active in the design, development, production, marketing of bicycles, bicycle parts and accessories and fitness equipment globally.