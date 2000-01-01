Accentis SA (EURONEXT:ACCB)

  • Market Cap€59.580m
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • ISINBE0003696102

Accentis SA operates in the real estate sector. The company invests in leases semi-industrial property mainly in Belgium and Slovakia.Accentis SA is engaged in owning & managing semi-industrial real estate properties, namely industrial buildings with associated office space located in Belgium, Germany, France, & Slovakia. It focuses on managing and commercialising its portfolio.

