Accentro Real Estate AG (XETRA:A4Y)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - A4Y

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - A4Y

  • Market Cap€249.770m
  • SymbolXETRA:A4Y
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0KFKB3

Company Profile

Accentro Real Estate AG is a Germany based residential property company. Its core business consists of trading residential real estate within the framework of housing privatisations.

Latest A4Y news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .