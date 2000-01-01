Accenture Class A (NYSE:ACN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ACN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ACN

  • Market Cap$130.852bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ACN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00B4BNMY34

Company Profile

Accenture PLC is a professional service company. It provides consulting, technology and outsourcing services to Communications, Media and Technology, Financial services, Health and Public service, Products and Resources segments.

Latest ACN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .