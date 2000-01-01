Company Profile

Access Innovation Holdings Ltd is a media access provider that utilizes its cloud-based technology platform to provide live and recorded captioning, transcription, subtitles, translation and speech analytics. The company currently actively provides this content in six languages but has the capability to make this content available in over 120 languages. It operates across three key product lines: Live Enterprise; Live Broadcast; and Recorded. It generates revenue through contracts based on time-based charges. It operates in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), North America, and Rest of World.