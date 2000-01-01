Access Intelligence (LSE:ACC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ACC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ACC
- Market Cap£39.270m
- SymbolLSE:ACC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINGB00BGQVB052
Company Profile
Access Intelligence PLC is a software as a service company. The company is a provider of software as a service solutions that manages reputation and communications to public and private sectors in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally.