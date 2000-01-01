Access Intelligence (LSE:ACC)

UK company
Market Info - ACC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ACC

  • Market Cap£39.270m
  • SymbolLSE:ACC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BGQVB052

Company Profile

Access Intelligence PLC is a software as a service company. The company is a provider of software as a service solutions that manages reputation and communications to public and private sectors in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally.

Latest ACC news

Currently there is no news for this company.

ACC Regulatory news

Currently there is no regulatory news for this company.