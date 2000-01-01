Company Profile

Acciona SA is an engineering and construction firm providing sustainable solutions for infrastructure and renewable energy projects across the world. It works in various phases, from design and construction to operations and maintenance. The company operates two business divisions energy and infrastructure. The infrastructure division encompasses construction, water treatment, industrial, and service business lines. Projects may be granted under concessions from governments or acquired independently when Acciona identifies an opportunity. Energy developments focus on renewable technologies and primarily revolve around wind, solar, hydro, and biomass. The company has a presence on five continents and utilizes an organizational structure to ensure availability.