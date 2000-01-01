Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes, and punching products; computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses. It offers its products primarily under the AT-A-GLANCE, Five Star, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Quartet, Leitz, NOBO, Rapid, Rexel, Tilibra, and Wilson Jones brands. The company markets and sells its products through various channels, including mass retailers; e-tailers; discount, and variety chains; and warehouse clubs.ACCO Brands Corp is a manufacturer and marketer of office, school and calendar products and selected computer and electronic accessories. It sells its products to consumers and commercial end-users through resellers.