Company Profile

Accor operates 748,000 rooms across 30-plus brands addressing the economy through luxury segments, as of June 30, 2020. Ibis (economy scale) is the largest brand (37% of total rooms at the end of 2019), followed by Novotel and Mercure. FRHI offers additional luxury and North American exposure. After the sale of the majority HotelInvest (owned assets) in 2018-19, the majority of total EBITDA comes from HotelServices (asset-light). Nearly 50% of rooms are in Europe, 30% in the Asia-Pacific region, 10% in the Americas, and 10% in the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Africa. Economy and midscale are 73% of rooms.Accor SA provides upscale, midscale, and economy hotel services. It operates hotels under the Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Suite Novotel, Mercure, Adagio, ibis, among others.