Accord Financial Corp (TSE:ACD)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ACD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ACD
- Market CapCAD34.360m
- SymbolTSE:ACD
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINCA00435L1085
Company Profile
Accord Financial Corp is a provider of asset-based financial services to businesses. Its asset-based financial services include asset-based lending, including factoring, lease financing, working capital financing, credit protection and receivables management, and supply chain financing for importers. The company's revenue comprises interest, including discount fees, and factoring commissions from the company's asset-based financial services, including factoring and leasing, and is measured at the fair value of the consideration received. The group has a business presence in the United States and Canada.Accord Financial Corp provides asset-based financial services to businesses such as asset-based lending, including factoring, working capital financing, credit protection and receivables management, and supply chain financing for importers.