Accord Financial Corp is a provider of asset-based financial services to businesses. Its asset-based financial services include asset-based lending, including factoring, lease financing, working capital financing, credit protection and receivables management, and supply chain financing for importers. The company's revenue comprises interest, including discount fees, and factoring commissions from the company's asset-based financial services, including factoring and leasing, and is measured at the fair value of the consideration received. The group has a business presence in the United States and Canada.Accord Financial Corp provides asset-based financial services to businesses such as asset-based lending, including factoring, working capital financing, credit protection and receivables management, and supply chain financing for importers.