Accordia Golf Trust Units Reg S (SGX:ADQU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ADQU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ADQU
- Market CapSGD741.910m
- SymbolSGX:ADQU
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1AB5000009
Company Profile
Accordia Golf Trust is a trust invests in golf course assets in Japan. The Company invests directly or indirectly, in the business of owning a portfolio of stabilised, income-generating golf courses, and golf course related assets.