Accrol Group Holdings (LSE:ACRL)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ACRL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ACRL

  • Market Cap£60.530m
  • SymbolLSE:ACRL
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BZ6VT592

Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings PLC manufactures soft tissue products. Its products are away from home, toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues.

Latest ACRL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ACRL Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .