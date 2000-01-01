Accsys Technologies (LSE:AXS)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AXS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AXS

  • Market Cap£110.620m
  • SymbolLSE:AXS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorLumber And Wood Production
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BQQFX454

Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC is a chemical technology company focused on acetylation of wood. It is engaged in the production and licensing of its product Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements.

Latest AXS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

AXS Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .