Accuray Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ARAY)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ARAY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ARAY
- Market Cap$503.970m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ARAY
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS0043971052
Company Profile
Accuray Inc is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures, sells and supports precise, innovative treatment solutions which set the standard of radiation therapy care with the aim of helping patients live better lives. The company's technology, The CyberKnife, is used to treat multiple types of cancer and tumors throughout the body. The CyberKnife Systems automatically track, detect and correct for a tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, enabling delivery of precise, high dose radiation with sub-millimetre accuracy while patients breathe normally, without manual user intervention. CyberKnife Systems requires no anesthesia, and treatment sessions are done on an outpatient basis.Accuray Inc is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures, sells and supports precise treatment solutions. Its products includes the CyberKnife Systems and the TomoTherapy Systems.