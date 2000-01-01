Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ARAY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ARAY
- Market Cap$249.270m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ARAY
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS0043971052
Company Profile
Accuray Inc is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures, sells and supports precise treatment solutions. Its products includes the CyberKnife Systems and the TomoTherapy Systems.