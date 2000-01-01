Company Profile

ACEA SpA is an Italian-based electricity and water utility company. It operates chiefly in Rome and other cities in Lazio, a central Italian region. With the help of its various subsidiaries and numerous ventures, Acea produces and sells energy, utilities, and environmental products and services. The company derives a majority of its revenue from its water segment (drinking water and sewage system), with additional revenue coming from its energy (electricity and natural gas), networks (distribution services), and environmental (research and development and consultancy services) segments.ACEA SpA is an electrical energy marketing company. The Company manages and develops networks and services in the water, energy and environmental sectors.