ACell Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ACLL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ACLL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ACLL
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ACLL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS00444J1025
Company Profile
ACell Inc regenerative medicine company. It is focused on the development, manufacture, and sale of products used in acute care settings as part of the treatment and management of wounds and reinforcement of soft tissue surgical defects. The company's product includes Cytal Wound Matrix Devices, Cytal Burn Matrix Devices, and Gentrix Surgical Matrix Devices among others.