Company Profile

Acer Inc is a Taiwan-based hardware and electronics company specializing in advanced electronics technology. Its products are sold under three brands: Acer, Gateway, and Packard Bell. They include desktop PCs, clamshell laotops, 2-in-1 laptops, convertible laptops, Chromebooks, tablets, servers, storage devices, virtual reality devices, displays, smartphones, and peripherals. A large majority of the firm's revenue is derived from personal computers and the rest from peripherals and other products. The firm generates revenue in the Americas, Mainland China, Taiwan, and other countries across the world.Acer Inc is engaged in research & development, manufacturing, distributing & marketing IT & Communication devices. It offers notebook computers, desktop PCs, servers & storage products, liquid crystal displays, projectors, tablet PCs & others.