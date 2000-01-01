Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER)

North American company
Company Info - ACER

  • Market Cap$42.400m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ACER
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00444P1084

Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and intends to commercialize therapies for patients with serious rare diseases with critical unmet medical need.

