Company Profile

Aceso Life Science Group Ltd, formerly Hao Tian Development Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Money lending; Securities investment; Provision of commodities, futures, and securities brokerage services; Construction machinery and sales of construction materials; Retailing of men's and women's apparel and Property leasing. It generates maximum revenue from the Construction machinery and sales of construction materials segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong and also has a presence in Macau.Hao Tian Development Group Ltd is an investment holding company which is principally engaged in the business of financial services, securities investment, trading of futures, logistics and warehousing, and the retailing of men’s and women’s apparels.