Acheter-Louer Fr SA Act. Provenant OPO (EURONEXT:ALALO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALALO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALALO
- Market Cap€4.590m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALALO
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINFR0010493510
Company Profile
Acheter-Louer Fr SA is engaged in publishing small professional real estate ads. It provides real estate ads via media including through newspapers & internet and marketing trough communication & broadcasting.