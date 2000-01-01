Acheter-Louer Fr SA Act. Provenant OPO (EURONEXT:ALALO)

European company
Market Info - ALALO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALALO

  • Market Cap€4.590m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALALO
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010493510

Company Profile

Acheter-Louer Fr SA is engaged in publishing small professional real estate ads. It provides real estate ads via media including through newspapers & internet and marketing trough communication & broadcasting.

