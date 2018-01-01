Achiko AG Ordinary Shares (SIX:ACHI) Share Price

Company Profile

Achiko AG is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that puts people first. The company’s lead product is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app offering a user-friendly digital health passport. Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameX and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman Sehat. The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesized, are cost-effective and have wide potential across multiple disease diagnostics. Leveraging AptameX and Teman Sehat, Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.