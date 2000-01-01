Company Profile

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV is a global investment company with five core business segments, including marine engineering and infrastructure, private banking, real estate, and senior care, energy and resources, and AvH and Growth Capital. The company has a long-term, activist orientation focused on making investments in growth companies with international exposure. A plurality of its net profit mix is derived from its marine engineering and infrastructure segment, followed closely by its private banking division.