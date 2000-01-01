Company Profile

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV is a global investment company with five core business segments, including marine engineering and infrastructure, private banking, real estate, and senior care, energy and resources, and development capital. The company has a long-term, activist orientation focused on making investments in growth companies with international exposure. A plurality of its net profit mix is derived from its marine engineering and infrastructure segment, followed closely by its private banking division.