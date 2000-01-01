Ackroo Inc (TSX:AKR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AKR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AKR
- Market CapCAD13.780m
- SymbolTSX:AKR
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA00461T2074
Company Profile
Ackroo Inc is a Canada-based company, develops and sells an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement and retention strategies.