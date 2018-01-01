Aclara Resources Inc (TSE:ARA) Share Price

ARA
Aclara Resources Inc
North American company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Company Profile
Aclara Resources Inc is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company with approximately 451,585 hectares of mining concessions located in the Maule, Nuble, Biobio and Araucanía regions of Chile. It is focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits.
TSE:ARA
CA00461M1032
CAD
