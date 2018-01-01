Aclarion Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ACON) Share Price

ACON
Aclarion Inc Ordinary Shares
North American company
Healthcare
Health Information Services
Company Profile
Aclarion Inc is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS), and a proprietary biomarker to optimize clinical treatments. Its product Nociscan is a SaaS platform that leverages MR Spectroscopy to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the spine.
