Acme United Corp is a US based company engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products. It primarily offers these products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets. Business activity of the firm is operated by the United States, Canada, and Europe segment. Its product offerings across various segments include scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, and related products under the brands such as Westcott brand, First Aid Only, PhysiciansCare, Pac-Kit, Spill Magic, Clauss, Camillus, Cuda, and Diamond Machining Technology. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States segment.