A.C.N 004 410 833 Ltd (ASX:ARI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ARI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ARI
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:ARI
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSteel
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ARI0
Company Profile
A.C.N 004 410 833 Ltd, formerly Arrium Ltd is engaged primarily in the steel industry. It is principally involved in the business of steel and iron ore production.