ACRES Commercial Realty Corp (NYSE:XAN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - XAN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - XAN
- Market Cap$129.660m
- SymbolNYSE:XAN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Mortgage
- Currency
- ISINUS30068N1054
Company Profile
Exantas Capital Corp is a commercial real estate investment trust that focuses on real-estate-related assets and, to a lesser extent, commercial finance assets. The company invests in commercial real-estate-related assets, including whole loans, A notes, B notes, mezzanine loans, and mortgage-related securities, as well as commercial finance assets, which include other asset-backed securities, senior secured corporate loans, equipment leases and notes, trust preferred securities, debt tranches of collateralize debt obligations, and private equity investments mainly issued by financial institutions.Exantas Capital Corp is a commercial real estate investment trust. The company focuses on real-estate-related assets and, to a lesser extent, commercial finance assets. It also invests in mortgage-related securities, whole loans, and notes.