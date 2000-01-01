Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp is a commercial real estate investment trust that focuses on real-estate-related assets and, to a lesser extent, commercial finance assets. The company invests in commercial real-estate-related assets, including whole loans, A notes, B notes, mezzanine loans, and mortgage-related securities, as well as commercial finance assets, which include other asset-backed securities, senior secured corporate loans, equipment leases and notes, trust preferred securities, debt tranches of collateralize debt obligations, and private equity investments mainly issued by financial institutions.