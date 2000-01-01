Acromec Ltd (SGX:43F)

APAC company
Market Info - 43F

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 43F

  • Market CapSGD10.950m
  • SymbolSGX:43F
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1CH1000006

Company Profile

Acromec Ltd provides engineering, procurement and construction services. The firm is engaged in architectural and MEP works within controlled environments. Also provides maintenance and repair services for facilities and equipments.

