Acroud AB (OMX:ACROUD)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ACROUD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ACROUD
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:ACROUD
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINSE0001863291
Company Profile
Acroud AB provides consulting services in information technology, digital marketing and management, and conducts investment and administrative operations. The company offers lead generation services for iGaming.Net Gaming Europe AB through its subsidiaries is engaged in online gaming. The Company offers online gambling, poker, casino and sports game, sports betting services and scratch cards, among others.