Company Profile

Acrux Ltd is an Australian pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing generic transdermal and topical prescription pharmaceuticals. It has developed and commercialized, through licensees, several pharmaceutical products in the US, Europe, and other markets. Its products include Testosterone Solution, Estradiol MDTS. It also has some of its products under pipeline.Acrux Ltd is a drug development company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of healthcare products. Its products are fast-drying, invisible sprays and liquids.