Company Info - ACS
- Market Cap€7.514bn
- SymbolXMAD:ACS
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINES0167050915
Company Profile
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA completes construction and service activities for infrastructure and energy projects. In addition to infrastructure-related developments, the company constructs buildings and projects related to the mining sector. It has four operating segments: construction (majority of total revenue), industrial services, environment (primarily waste collection and cleaning services), and corporate. Its services revolve around industrial engineering and operating energy, industrial, and mobility infrastructures. Additional sales are generated from aftermarket services and contracts to perform upkeep on existing structures. Approximately half of total revenue derives from the Americas.ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA is engaged in the engineering and construction activities. The Company operates in business segments of : Construction, Industrial services, and Corporate Unit.