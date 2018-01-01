Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) Share Price

ASNS
Actelis Networks Inc
North American company
Technology
Communication Equipment
Company Profile
Actelis Networks Inc is a networking solutions company with a mission to enable communication for Internet of Things, or IoT, projects, deployed over wide areas such as cities, campuses, airports, military bases, roads, and rail. Its networking solutions use a combination of newly deployed fiber infrastructure and existing copper and coaxial lines to create a cost-effective, secure, and quick-to-deploy network. Its solutions also offer end-to-end network security to protect critical IoT data, utilizing a powerful combination of coding and encryption technologies, applied as required on both new and existing infrastructure within the hybrid-fiber-copper network.
NASDAQ:ASNS
US00503R1023
USD
