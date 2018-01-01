Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) Share Price

ASNS

Actelis Networks Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Communication Equipment

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Actelis Networks Inc is a networking solutions company with a mission to enable communication for Internet of Things, or IoT, projects, deployed over wide areas such as cities, campuses, airports, military bases, roads, and rail. Its networking solutions use a combination of newly deployed fiber infrastructure and existing copper and coaxial lines to create a cost-effective, secure, and quick-to-deploy network. Its solutions also offer end-to-end network security to protect critical IoT data, utilizing a powerful combination of coding and encryption technologies, applied as required on both new and existing infrastructure within the hybrid-fiber-copper network.

NASDAQ:ASNS

US00503R1023

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest ASNS News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News