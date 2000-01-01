Company Profile

Actia group is engaged in developing solutions for the electronic management of vehicles. The company designs and manufactures electronics for system management in the Automotive and Telecommunications fields. It serves various markets including Manufacturers, Fleets and after-sales networks of light vehicles and LUV; Bus and Coach manufacturers, Defence equipment in the Aeronautics-Space-Defence sector; and Broadcast, Mobile Telephony, and SATCOM in the Telecommunications operator sector. It operates through two segments: Automotive Division and Telecom Division. The firm generates majority revenue from the Automotive Division.