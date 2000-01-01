Actinogen Medical Ltd (ASX:ACW)

APAC company
Company Info - ACW

  • Market CapAUD39.170m
  • SymbolASX:ACW
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ACW3

Company Profile

Actinogen Medical Ltd is focused on the development of novel treatments for Alzheimer's disease and other age-related neurodegenerative disorders.

