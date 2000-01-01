Active Energy Group (LSE:AEG)

UK company
Company Info - AEG

  • Market Cap£6.430m
  • SymbolLSE:AEG
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1YMN108

Company Profile

Active Energy Group PLC is a supplier of an industrial wood chip for MDF (Medium-Density Fibreboard) manufacturing and second-generation Biomass for Energy fuel solutions and systems, and global forestry and natural resources development services.

