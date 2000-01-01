ActiveOps (LSE:AOM)

UK company
Company Info - AOM

  • Market Cap£13.301bn
  • SymbolLSE:AOM
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BLH37Y17

Company Profile

ActiveOps PLC is a leader in Management Process Automation, providing a SaaS platform to large enterprises with complex and often global back-offices. The group's software and embedded back-office operations management methodology enables enterprises to adopt a data-driven, scientific approach to organizing work and managing capacity. The group has two reporting segments, being SaaS and Training and Implementation services.

