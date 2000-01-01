Company Profile

Activision Blizzard was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, one of largest PC video game publishers. The combined firm remains one of the world's largest video game publishers. Activision's impressive franchise portfolio includes World of Warcraft, which boasts more than $8 billion of lifetime sales, and Call of Duty, which has sold over 175 million copies across 14 titles over 12 years.Activision Blizzard is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices.