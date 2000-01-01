Company Profile

Acuity Brands Inc is the parent company of Acuity Brands Lighting and other subsidiaries, which provide lighting products for commercial, institutional, industrial, and residential applications. These products include luminaires, lighting controls, lighting components, and integrated lighting systems that use a combination of light sources. Customers include electrical distributors, electric utilities, retail home improvement centers, and lighting showrooms. A majority of the firms' revenue is generated in the United States.Acuity Brands Inc through its subsidiaries provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, and residential applications. Its products include luminaires, lighting controls and components etc.